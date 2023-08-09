News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NASA's Artemis 3 mission faces uncertainty amidst delay concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NASA's Artemis 3 mission faces uncertainty amidst delay concerns
A senior official at the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) mentioned on Tuesday that the Artemis 3 mission, aimed at returning Americans to the moon, could potentially transform into a "different mission" if there are any delays concerning key mission components, such as the lunar landing vehicle, which is being manufactured by SpaceX.
The Artemis program, overseen by NASA, consists of increasingly challenging missions with the ultimate goal of establishing a permanent human presence on the moon in preparation for future missions to Mars.
The program started with the Artemis 1 mission, during which an uncrewed spacecraft was sent around the moon in the fall of last year. The Artemis 2 mission is expected to send astronauts around the moon by the end of 2024.
Artemis 3, slated to launch after Artemis 2, will be the first mission to land astronauts on the moon's surface since 1972.
SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is responsible for building the lunar landing vehicle that will carry the astronauts to the lunar surface.
The vehicle, which is not yet ready, will be a version of the "Starship" spacecraft that exploded shortly after liftoff in a test flight a few months ago. No new date has been set for a second test.
During a press conference on Tuesday, NASA's Associate Administrator, Jim Free, stated, "For Artemis 3, we are still working with various parties on contractual dates, which is December 2025."
He continued, "But it might turn into a different mission," adding, "If significant delays are encountered, we will consider launching other missions."
Free did not respond to a question from a journalist about whether the mission might involve sending a spacecraft around the moon without landing on its surface again. Other missions within the Artemis program are aimed at building "Gateway," a small space station orbiting the moon.
Free, who highlighted another prominent aspect of the Artemis 3 mission, the still-evolving spacesuits, expressed concerns about the difficulties SpaceX faced during the construction of the "Starship" spacecraft.
He mentioned a recent visit by a NASA team to Texas, where SpaceX is working on the future lunar landing vehicle. He stated that NASA teams "tried to understand the company's timeline better," promising to share any new developments on the matter as soon as "certainty" is obtained from all the information.
He remarked, "We don't want any timeline without margins."
AFP
Variety and Tech
NASA
Artemis 3
Mission
Faces
Uncertainty
Amidst
Delay
Concerns
Next
Nvidia CEO: We bet the farm on AI and no one knew it
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:32
Pakistan parliament dissolution expected amidst political uncertainty
World News
05:32
Pakistan parliament dissolution expected amidst political uncertainty
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:18
Ticket wins record-breaking $1.58 billion jackpot in Florida
Variety and Tech
08:18
Ticket wins record-breaking $1.58 billion jackpot in Florida
0
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
0
Variety and Tech
06:00
Nvidia CEO: We bet the farm on AI and no one knew it
Variety and Tech
06:00
Nvidia CEO: We bet the farm on AI and no one knew it
0
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Lebanon News
04:00
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
7
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More