Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 06:34
High views
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

Amid the global triumph of the Barbie movie, topping the $1 billion mark in global box office ticket sales, Lebanon is set to impose a ban on the film.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, this cinematic creation has been generating headlines since its debut on July 20, 2023. With thousands of fans eagerly awaiting its screening, its release has drawn substantial attention.

Nevertheless, the movie has experienced postponements across the Middle East.

As per Variety Magazine, the initial release date was shifted to August 31 (later revised to August 10) due to suggestions from local censors, purportedly focusing on elements pertaining to LGBTIQA+ aspects within the film.

Furthermore, according to "Al Joumhouria" newspaper, Mohammad Mortada, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, conveyed during a meeting in Diman on Tuesday that he intends to dispatch letters to the Ministry of Interior, General Security, and the Judicial Public Prosecutor. His objective is to thwart the showing of the Barbie movie in Lebanese cinemas.

This decision follows the reception of a report indicating that the film advocates social norms at odds with the religious and cultural values prevalent in the country.

Over the years, Lebanon has prohibited several films, whether due to their portrayal of certain religious beliefs within the narrative or their inclusion of LGBTIQA+ characters. Examples of such films include "The Nun," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," and "Lightyear."

