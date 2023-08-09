Parsing the UK voter register cyberattack

A catastrophic breach of the United Kingdom electoral register affects tens of millions of residents following a cyberattack at the UK Electoral Commission.



With data on more than 40 million voters accessed by unnamed hackers, the cyberattack is already one of the UK’s largest ever hacks.



The Electoral Commission said the hackers accessed a “high volume” of personal information of people registered to vote in the UK between 2014 and 2022, including names and home addresses. The information is used for research and conducting checks on political donors. The Commission said there was no impact on the integrity of elections or any voter’s registration since “live” electoral registers are handled by local election authorities.

