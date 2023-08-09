News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
The construction of the "Icon of the Seas," touted as the largest cruise ship by its builders, is nearing completion in the Finnish shipyard of Turku. The ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage in January 2024, despite allegations of environmental pollution.
Resembling a small town, the ship commissioned by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line boasts seven pools, a park, shops, and even an ice skating rink.
The "Icon of the Seas," with a potential total capacity of 250,800 tons – five times that of the Titanic – will accommodate nearly ten thousand passengers as it sails the Caribbean waters, departing from Miami.
According to Tim Meyer, CEO of the shipbuilding company Meyer Turku, "As of our knowledge, this ship is the largest cruise ship in the world."
While some criticize the immense vessel for its carbon footprint, others marvel at the advanced engineering of this floating tourist landmark. There are individuals who have already booked their travel on this ship.
The "Icon of the Seas," construction of which began in 2021, boasts a massive glass dome covering its bow.
The cruise tourism sector has been gradually recovering after the impact of COVID-19. According to the International Cruise Lines Association, passenger numbers are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
"Bigger than Ever"
Two more ships of the same size are in Meyer Turku's order book.
Alexis Papathanassis, a cruise management professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Bremerhaven, Germany, stated, "Over the past decade, we have seen that cruise ships have grown in size."
He explained, "Large ships offer clear economic benefits." Economies of scale, or the cost advantages gained by companies due to their size, reduce the cost per passenger.
Supporters of larger sizes assert that the energy efficiency of a larger ship surpasses the energy used by multiple smaller boats combined. However, the resurgence of cruise tourism and the prevalence of giant ships raise concerns.
Constanze Dijkstra, a maritime transport specialist at the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment, said, "If we follow that logic, we would build larger cruise ships but with fewer numbers."
She added, "But that's not the case. We're seeing more ships than ever before."
While modern cruise ships are implementing emission-reducing measures through technology, with the "Icon of the Seas" powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), environmental activists remain unconvinced.
Dijkstra noted that while LNG emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional marine fuels, it has "serious climate implications due to methane leakage."
LNG, primarily composed of methane, is a potent greenhouse gas that might have far worse climate impacts than carbon dioxide.
Dijkstra expressed, "The problem is that by using LNG as a maritime fuel, we are promoting the growth of the gas industry."
Furthermore, as larger ships proliferate, challenges such as port congestion and insufficient infrastructure to handle crowds emerge.
In their pursuit of increased passenger numbers, cruise lines tend to reduce crew sizes. This could pose problems, especially in emergency situations.
Papathanassis said, "Evacuation procedures are more difficult on board large ships."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Icon of the Seas
Largest
Cruise ship
Nearing
Completion
Despite
Environmental
Concerns
Next
Chasing beauty: Lebanon comes second globally in number of plastic surgeries, just behind Brazil
Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
0
Variety and Tech
05:04
NASA's Artemis 3 mission faces uncertainty amidst delay concerns
Variety and Tech
05:04
NASA's Artemis 3 mission faces uncertainty amidst delay concerns
0
World News
04:28
Consumer prices index in China declines, raising concerns amid slow domestic consumption
World News
04:28
Consumer prices index in China declines, raising concerns amid slow domestic consumption
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:40
Gmail app gets highly requested native translation feature
Variety and Tech
11:40
Gmail app gets highly requested native translation feature
0
Variety and Tech
11:38
Astranis gives its “secret satellite” a formal introduction
Variety and Tech
11:38
Astranis gives its “secret satellite” a formal introduction
0
Variety and Tech
11:33
Google’s redesigned Arts & Culture app includes an AI-generated postcards feature, Play tab and more
Variety and Tech
11:33
Google’s redesigned Arts & Culture app includes an AI-generated postcards feature, Play tab and more
0
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-29
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
0
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
0
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
5
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
8
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More