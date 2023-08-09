The construction of the "Icon of the Seas," touted as the largest cruise ship by its builders, is nearing completion in the Finnish shipyard of Turku. The ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage in January 2024, despite allegations of environmental pollution.



Resembling a small town, the ship commissioned by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line boasts seven pools, a park, shops, and even an ice skating rink.



The "Icon of the Seas," with a potential total capacity of 250,800 tons – five times that of the Titanic – will accommodate nearly ten thousand passengers as it sails the Caribbean waters, departing from Miami.



According to Tim Meyer, CEO of the shipbuilding company Meyer Turku, "As of our knowledge, this ship is the largest cruise ship in the world."



While some criticize the immense vessel for its carbon footprint, others marvel at the advanced engineering of this floating tourist landmark. There are individuals who have already booked their travel on this ship.



The "Icon of the Seas," construction of which began in 2021, boasts a massive glass dome covering its bow.



The cruise tourism sector has been gradually recovering after the impact of COVID-19. According to the International Cruise Lines Association, passenger numbers are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023.



"Bigger than Ever"

Two more ships of the same size are in Meyer Turku's order book.



Alexis Papathanassis, a cruise management professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Bremerhaven, Germany, stated, "Over the past decade, we have seen that cruise ships have grown in size."



He explained, "Large ships offer clear economic benefits." Economies of scale, or the cost advantages gained by companies due to their size, reduce the cost per passenger.



Supporters of larger sizes assert that the energy efficiency of a larger ship surpasses the energy used by multiple smaller boats combined. However, the resurgence of cruise tourism and the prevalence of giant ships raise concerns.



Constanze Dijkstra, a maritime transport specialist at the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment, said, "If we follow that logic, we would build larger cruise ships but with fewer numbers."



She added, "But that's not the case. We're seeing more ships than ever before."



While modern cruise ships are implementing emission-reducing measures through technology, with the "Icon of the Seas" powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), environmental activists remain unconvinced.



Dijkstra noted that while LNG emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional marine fuels, it has "serious climate implications due to methane leakage."



LNG, primarily composed of methane, is a potent greenhouse gas that might have far worse climate impacts than carbon dioxide.



Dijkstra expressed, "The problem is that by using LNG as a maritime fuel, we are promoting the growth of the gas industry."



Furthermore, as larger ships proliferate, challenges such as port congestion and insufficient infrastructure to handle crowds emerge.



In their pursuit of increased passenger numbers, cruise lines tend to reduce crew sizes. This could pose problems, especially in emergency situations.



Papathanassis said, "Evacuation procedures are more difficult on board large ships."

AFP