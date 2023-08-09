GoodNotes’ biggest update in four years brings AI-powered handwriting features and a digital marketplace

GoodNotes is releasing a new version with features like AI-powered handwriting recognition, a marketplace for digital stationery, and an educational module for maths in the popular note-taking app’s biggest push in four years to win and retain customers.



The app, launched by Steven Chan in 2011, said the new version, GoodNotes 6, has put immense effort to enhance support for Apple Pencil. While GoodNotes 5 already had a nifty handwriting recognition feature, the new version supports spellcheck as well. This means that if you make a mistake while writing, the app can suggest a correction and even rewrite the word in your own handwriting.



The app-maker said it has worked closely with Apple to take advantage of the neural engine, available in devices like iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac, to enhance handwriting recognition. Currently, the handwriting spellcheck feature supports English, Spanish, German and Dutch.

