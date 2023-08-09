Slack gets interface makeover with a more unified approach including dedicated DMs

2023-08-09 | 11:07
Slack gets interface makeover with a more unified approach including dedicated DMs
Slack gets interface makeover with a more unified approach including dedicated DMs

Like most software, Slack developed over time adding a slew of new features like Huddles, Canvas and workflows. But like any piece of software that is over a decade old with all of those new pieces, it makes sense to revisit old design decisions, especially in the context of being an enterprise communications tool that is now part of the Salesforce ecosystem.

To that end, the company announced a major makeover today including a dedicated way to track direct message threads, while generally making it easier to see what information is relevant to you and your job.

Slack’s chief product officer Noah Weiss, says that the product has changed and the product team wanted the interface to better reflect where the product stands.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
