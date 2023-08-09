Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app

Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 11:14
High views
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app

Work on Duolingo’s next big app, Duolingo Music, is well on its way, according to new findings. Recent development efforts indicate the company’s upcoming app will focus on piano, drums, and sheet music lessons, as the edtech company works to again expand its product lineup beyond its flagship language learning app.

The new development work was discovered by iOS developer and reverse engineer Steve Moser, who found images and code hidden inside Duolingo’s mobile apps that included images of piano keys and a drum, the branding “Duolingo Music” and various lines of code referencing music sessions, songs, and music unit reviews, among other things.
 
The discovery follows a March 2023 Duolingo job listing for a learning scientist who is an “expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience,” the listing explained. The company also posted a job that was soliciting a freelance music composition and curricular consultant, TechCrunch previously reported.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
