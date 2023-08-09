Google’s redesigned Arts & Culture app includes an AI-generated postcards feature, Play tab and more

Google announced that it’s launching a redesigned Arts & Culture app for Android, with an iOS launch to follow soon. The redesigned app includes a new AI-generated postcards feature, a new Play tab, a TikTok-like “Inspire” feed and more.



Most notably, the app now includes a “Poem Postcards” feature that lets users send AI-generated postcards to friends. With this new feature, users can select an artwork then choose from a sonnet, haiku, limerick or more to create an art inspired and AI-generated poem using Google’s PaLM 2 Model. You can then share this poem with your friends as a digital postcard. The feature is available now in select countries.



You can access the feature by finding an artwork you like on Google Arts & Culture and clicking on the ‘Poem Postcards’ button to start generating and sharing poems.

