Astranis gives its “secret satellite” a formal introduction

Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 11:38
High views
Astranis gives its "secret satellite" a formal introduction
1min
Astranis gives its “secret satellite” a formal introduction

When news broke last month that Astranis’ first commercial satellite in orbit malfunctioned, the company made an unexpected announcement: it had a backup. That backup is called UtilitySat, and the company is finally ready to give it a formal introduction.

UtilitySat is aptly named: as Astranis CEO John Gedmark explained in an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, it is designed to be exceedingly useful. Gedmark – who refers to UtilitySat as “the Swiss Army Knife of satellites” – said it will be the first satellite of its kind capable of multiple missions, and the first satellite equipped with transponders in the standard Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands for different mission profiles.

UtilitySat’s most obvious use case is the one the public learned about in July: it can be launched as an on-orbit spare, taking on part of the load if a dedicated Astranis satellite glitches and can no longer provide connectivity. But this is far from its only application.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

