News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mars witnessed a periodic life-friendly climate
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Mars witnessed a periodic life-friendly climate
In a new piece of evidence suggesting that life on Mars was possible in the distant past, the rover "Curiosity" has discovered a fossil that indicates the red planet once had a cyclical climate with alternating periods of drought and moisture. This environment was similar to Earth's and conducive to the emergence of life, according to a study published on Wednesday.
While Mars currently possesses an extremely dry climate, it was home to many rivers and lakes billions of years ago, though these have since evaporated. Unlike Earth, Mars' surface hasn't been renewed through tectonic plates, and the traces of these ancient terrains have been well preserved.
Since 2012, the US space agency NASA's rover "Curiosity" has been exploring one such terrain, a massive crater called "Gale," along with its six-kilometer-high mountain composed of sedimentary layers.
In an interview with Agence France-Presse, William Rapin, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research and the lead author of the study published in the journal "Nature," stated, "We quickly realized we were dealing with lake and river deposits, but we didn't know which specific type of climate was responsible for shaping them."
It's possible that Mars was either a frozen planet or a volcanic explosion caused its climate to become warm, leading to the formation of liquid water. This is according to a planetary scientist from the Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetology (University of Toulouse 3 - Paul Sabatier/French National Center for Scientific Research CNES) who conducted the study along with colleagues from the Lyon Geology Laboratory, as well as American and Canadian researchers.
While ascending the mountain slope, "Curiosity" encountered salt deposits that had formed within hexagon-shaped cracks in soil dating back to a period between 3.6 and 3.8 billion years ago.
Analysis of these deposits through the rover's American instrument "Mastcam" and the French-American instrument "ChemCam" revealed that these rocks consisted of dried mud cracks.
Rapin explained, "When the lake dries out, the mud cracks, but with the return of moisture, the mud resumes its natural state."
If this process repeated consistently, the cracks would accumulate to form hexagon-shaped patches, much like what is observed in ancient soil basins during seasonal droughts. A simulation of this process using mud from Earth, subjected to alternating wet and dry cycles, produced this hexagonal pattern "mathematically."
- From Stasis to Life -
The researcher affirms that these hexagonal formations represent "the first concrete evidence that Mars experienced cyclical climates." Just like on Earth, dry and wet seasons alternated in regular periods on Mars over three billion years ago. These periods lasted long enough, millions of years, for life to develop.
A similar climate is among the conditions necessary for organic material to transition from stasis to life. The French National Center for Scientific Research explained in a statement that the "Curiosity" rover had detected the presence of simple organic molecules that might have formed through geological or biological processes.
Among these molecules are amino acids that sometimes combine to create more complex molecules and form the basis of living organisms, such as ribonucleic acid (RNA) and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It's important to note that a similar process requires loops to form, as demonstrated by independent experiments conducted in labs, according to the French National Center for Scientific Research.
Rapin added, "In a severely dry world, there's no opportunity for these molecules to form, nor in an extremely humid one."
Thus, the Red Planet possessed the necessary equilibrium for the development of life forms. But what kind? Scientists propose the possibility of simple, single-celled microorganisms, such as bacteria or archaea, which are some of the earliest life forms on Earth.
However, the form in which these life forms appeared on Earth remains a mystery due to plate tectonics erasing traces of the earliest fossils. Rapin said, "What we lack on Earth is the story of the origin of life at the molecular level."
Nevertheless, the fossils on Mars offer humans the opportunity to understand on a smaller scale what happened during Earth's formation. As scientific missions, like "Curiosity" or "Perseverance," attempt to discover whether life forms did appear on Mars or have dissipated.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Mars
Witnessed
Evidence
Suggesting
Possible
Climate
Cycle
Environment
Next
Special counsel secured a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:04
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
Variety and Tech
10:04
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
0
World News
2023-08-07
Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies
World News
2023-08-07
Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies
0
World News
2023-08-07
Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France
World News
2023-08-07
Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Lebanese Environment Ministry sounds alarm over weekend fire risk
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Lebanese Environment Ministry sounds alarm over weekend fire risk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:16
Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries
Variety and Tech
08:16
Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries
0
Variety and Tech
08:13
Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon
Variety and Tech
08:13
Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon
0
Variety and Tech
07:54
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive
Variety and Tech
07:54
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive
0
Variety and Tech
07:06
Special counsel secured a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account
Variety and Tech
07:06
Special counsel secured a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
0
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
2
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
3
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
4
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
7
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More