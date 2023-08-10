Special counsel secured a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account

New court papers first reported by Politico reveal that the special counsel investigating former President Trump secured a search warrant for his Twitter account back in January.



The documents, which were unsealed Wednesday, show that prosecutors exploring Trump’s role in the January 6 attack extended their search to Trump’s communications over social media — particularly the platform he used to direct insurrectionists at the Capitol that day.



“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump wrote in a tweet as events at the Capitol unfolded. “USA demands the truth!”

