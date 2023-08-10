Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive

Electronic signature has become table stakes for companies involved in document storage and management. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google announced an open beta of its new-ish eSignature capability in Google Workspace today. The new feature will be available specifically for Google Docs and Google Drive for individual and various group accounts.



The new feature, which had been in a limited alpha release up until now, is aimed at solopreneurs and small businesses as a way to easily collect and track digital signatures right in the document without printing, signing, scanning and emailing to get a signature.



“To help streamline this workflow, we’re natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, allowing you to request and add signatures to official contracts, directly in Google Docs,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature.

