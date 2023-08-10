Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive

Variety and Tech
2023-08-10 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive

Electronic signature has become table stakes for companies involved in document storage and management. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google announced an open beta of its new-ish eSignature capability in Google Workspace today. The new feature will be available specifically for Google Docs and Google Drive for individual and various group accounts.

The new feature, which had been in a limited alpha release up until now, is aimed at solopreneurs and small businesses as a way to easily collect and track digital signatures right in the document without printing, signing, scanning and emailing to get a signature.

“To help streamline this workflow, we’re natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, allowing you to request and add signatures to official contracts, directly in Google Docs,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Google

Opens

eSignature

Beta

Docs

Drive

LBCI Next
Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon
Special counsel secured a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India

LBCI
World News
11:47

Amid Russian threats, Kyiv opens passages in Black Sea to export grain

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Google’s redesigned Arts & Culture app includes an AI-generated postcards feature, Play tab and more

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-03

George Weah's son opens his tally for Juventus' as they beat Real Madrid amicably

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:40

Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:35

After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

Uber, Nvidia-backed delivery robot startup Serve Robotics to go public

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:49

Reddit’s menswear hub is the latest casualty of its battle with moderators

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-09

West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More