Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon

Meta on Wednesday took a small step toward supporting the so-called fediverse — a network of decentralized servers — by adding the ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon. The company announced that it is adding support for “rel=me” links — a way to establish a relationship between two accounts by pointing links to each other.



Here is how you can verify your Threads profile on Mastodon. Importantly, you have to follow the order for the verification to work.



1. Add your Mastodon profile to your Threads profile.

2. Add your Threads profile link to one of the “Extra fields” in your Mastodon profile.

3. Save the changes.



The verification will likely appear on your Mastodon profile in the form of a green highlighted bar around the Threads link along with a checkmark. You can see what the verification looks like in the screengrab below.

