Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries

2023-08-10 | 08:16
Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries
Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries

Disney is raising prices for its online streaming services across the board amid a declining subscriber base. This is the company’s second price hike in the last 12 months after it increased subscription fees for different offerings including Disney+ and Hulu last October.

Here is a handy list of Dinsey’s news price hikes:

Disney+ (ad-free): $13.99 per month from $10.99 per month
Hulu (ad-free): $17.99 per month from $14.99 per month
ESPN+ (with ads): $10.99 per month from $9.99 per month
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (all ad-supported): $14.99 per month from $12.99 per month
Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN+ (with ads): $24.99 per month from $19.99 per month
The company is also introducing a new ad-free bundle of Disney+ and Hulu at $19.99 per month. Ad-supported tiers for both services will remain at $7.99 per month. Disney said that these new tariffs will be applicable from October 12.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
