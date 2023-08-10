After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing

Disney is preparing to crack down on password sharing on its streaming services, following similar move from Netflix that kicked off a few months ago.



The company’s CEO Bob Iger said that password sharing among Disney Plus has been “significant,” and as such it is “actively exploring” methods to control it.



“We already have the technical capability to monitor much of this [password sharing]. And I’m not going to give you a specific number, except to say that it’s significant. What we don’t know, of course, is as we get to work on this, how much of the password sharing as we basically eliminate it will convert to growth in subs. Obviously, we believe there will be some, but we’re not speculating,” he said during the company’s Q2 2023 earnings.

