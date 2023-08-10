News
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
Hackers with apparent links to the Belarusian government have been targeting foreign diplomats in the country for nearly 10 years, according to security researchers.
On Thursday, antivirus firm ESET published a report that details the activities of a newly discovered government hacking group that the company has dubbed MoustachedBouncer. The group has likely been hacking or at least targeting diplomats by intercepting their connections at the internet service provider (ISP) level, suggesting close collaboration with Belarus’ government, according to ESET.
Since 2014, MoustachedBouncer has targeted at least four foreign embassies in Belarus: two European nations, one from South Asia, and another from Africa.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/10/belarus-hackers-target-foreign-diplomats/
Variety and Tech
Belarus
Hackers
Target
Foreign
Diplomats
Help
Local
ISPs
Researcher
Says
