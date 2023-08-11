Russia launches first moon probe in nearly 50 years

Russia successfully launched its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years on Friday, in a mission aimed at rejuvenating its struggling space sector that has faced isolation due to the conflict in Ukraine.



The Luna-25 probe's launch marks Moscow's first space mission since 1976 when the Soviet Union was a leader in space exploration. However, this leadership has waned over the years due to funding issues and corruption scandals.



The Soyuz rocket carrying the Luna-25 probe lifted off at 02:10 Moscow time (23:10 UTC on Thursday) from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, as shown in live footage broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.



The spacecraft is scheduled to reach lunar orbit within five days.



Roscosmos stated that the spacecraft will remain in lunar orbit for three to seven days to select an appropriate landing site before descending to the Moon's South Pole region.



A source within Roscosmos, in contact with Agence France-Presse (AFP), mentioned that the probe is expected to land around August 21.



In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, Alexander Blokhin, a senior official at Roscosmos, stated, "For the first time in history, landing will be done at the Moon's South Pole. Up until now, all previous missions have landed in the equatorial region."



Roscosmos indicated that the surface mission of the spacecraft, lasting for a year, will involve "sample collection and soil analysis," as well as conducting "long-term scientific research."



This mission is the first step of Russia's new lunar program, launched after Roscosmos lost its partnership with the West. Meanwhile, Moscow seeks to enhance space cooperation with China.



According to Russian space expert Vitaly Yegorov, the ambitions are significant. He stated that it's the first time Russia, post-Soviet Union, is attempting to place a vehicle on a celestial body. Yegorov explained to Agence France-Presse that the critical question is whether the landing will succeed, emphasizing the mission's significance for Russia.



President Vladimir Putin has promised to continue Russia's space program despite Western sanctions. He recalled that the Soviet Union sent the first man into space in 1961. Putin noted this ambition in Fyodorovskiy in the previous year, saying, "We follow the ambitions of our ancestors, moving forward despite difficulties and external attempts to prevent us."



However, the Luna-15 mission is not without risks, as acknowledged by Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos. During a June meeting with Putin, he mentioned that the likelihood of success for such missions is estimated at around 70%.



The first stage of the Soyuz rocket is expected to fall near the village of Shakhtyorsk in the Khabarovsk region in the Far East. Local authorities evacuated the village residents on Friday morning.



The last Soviet lunar mission, Luna-24, brought soil samples back to Earth in 1976.



The space sector is a source of immense pride for Russia. The Soviets launched the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, sent the first living creature, Laika the dog, into orbit, followed by the first human, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova. However, the United States surpassed the Soviet Union by sending Neil Armstrong to become the first man to step on the moon's surface in July 1969.



Russia's space program, heavily reliant on Soviet-era technology, struggles with innovation due to chronic underfunding. Military spending takes precedence in Moscow's budget. The sector has also been marred by corruption scandals and a series of failed launches. Additionally, it faces increasing challenges from the United States, China, and private companies like SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

AFP