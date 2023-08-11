News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia launches first moon probe in nearly 50 years
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia launches first moon probe in nearly 50 years
Russia successfully launched its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years on Friday, in a mission aimed at rejuvenating its struggling space sector that has faced isolation due to the conflict in Ukraine.
The Luna-25 probe's launch marks Moscow's first space mission since 1976 when the Soviet Union was a leader in space exploration. However, this leadership has waned over the years due to funding issues and corruption scandals.
The Soyuz rocket carrying the Luna-25 probe lifted off at 02:10 Moscow time (23:10 UTC on Thursday) from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, as shown in live footage broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
The spacecraft is scheduled to reach lunar orbit within five days.
Roscosmos stated that the spacecraft will remain in lunar orbit for three to seven days to select an appropriate landing site before descending to the Moon's South Pole region.
A source within Roscosmos, in contact with Agence France-Presse (AFP), mentioned that the probe is expected to land around August 21.
In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, Alexander Blokhin, a senior official at Roscosmos, stated, "For the first time in history, landing will be done at the Moon's South Pole. Up until now, all previous missions have landed in the equatorial region."
Roscosmos indicated that the surface mission of the spacecraft, lasting for a year, will involve "sample collection and soil analysis," as well as conducting "long-term scientific research."
This mission is the first step of Russia's new lunar program, launched after Roscosmos lost its partnership with the West. Meanwhile, Moscow seeks to enhance space cooperation with China.
According to Russian space expert Vitaly Yegorov, the ambitions are significant. He stated that it's the first time Russia, post-Soviet Union, is attempting to place a vehicle on a celestial body. Yegorov explained to Agence France-Presse that the critical question is whether the landing will succeed, emphasizing the mission's significance for Russia.
President Vladimir Putin has promised to continue Russia's space program despite Western sanctions. He recalled that the Soviet Union sent the first man into space in 1961. Putin noted this ambition in Fyodorovskiy in the previous year, saying, "We follow the ambitions of our ancestors, moving forward despite difficulties and external attempts to prevent us."
However, the Luna-15 mission is not without risks, as acknowledged by Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos. During a June meeting with Putin, he mentioned that the likelihood of success for such missions is estimated at around 70%.
The first stage of the Soyuz rocket is expected to fall near the village of Shakhtyorsk in the Khabarovsk region in the Far East. Local authorities evacuated the village residents on Friday morning.
The last Soviet lunar mission, Luna-24, brought soil samples back to Earth in 1976.
The space sector is a source of immense pride for Russia. The Soviets launched the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, sent the first living creature, Laika the dog, into orbit, followed by the first human, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova. However, the United States surpassed the Soviet Union by sending Neil Armstrong to become the first man to step on the moon's surface in July 1969.
Russia's space program, heavily reliant on Soviet-era technology, struggles with innovation due to chronic underfunding. Military spending takes precedence in Moscow's budget. The sector has also been marred by corruption scandals and a series of failed launches. Additionally, it faces increasing challenges from the United States, China, and private companies like SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Russia
Launches
First
Space
Probe
First
Time
50
Years
Moon
Next
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-07
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday
World News
2023-08-07
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday
0
Middle East News
2023-07-26
Kuwait's budget achieved a surplus for the first time in 9 years thanks to oil prices
Middle East News
2023-07-26
Kuwait's budget achieved a surplus for the first time in 9 years thanks to oil prices
0
World News
2023-07-18
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years
World News
2023-07-18
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years
0
World News
2023-06-19
Uzbekistan to import Russian gas for first time in October
World News
2023-06-19
Uzbekistan to import Russian gas for first time in October
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:39
California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco
Variety and Tech
05:39
California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco
0
Variety and Tech
05:34
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
Variety and Tech
05:34
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
0
Variety and Tech
09:40
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
Variety and Tech
09:40
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
0
Variety and Tech
09:35
After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing
Variety and Tech
09:35
After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
0
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
2
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
7
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
8
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More