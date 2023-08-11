Linda Yaccarino, the new General Manager of the platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter), confirmed on Thursday that the platform is "close to achieving balance" and has embarked on a rehiring strategy with the goal of becoming an "application that provides various services," aligning with the vision of its owner, Elon Musk.



After months of cost-cutting measures, Yaccarino told CNN, "I have the opportunity to shift from a budget-adjustment phase to a growth phase. And growth means hiring."



Yaccarino assumed her role in the company two months ago, following a 12-year stint managing advertising at NBCUniversal. Elon Musk has remained the CEO of "X."



Since Musk's acquisition of the platform in October, he has brought about significant changes, from a substantial reduction in the workforce to renaming the platform itself. Ad revenues on the platform have declined by half.



Yaccarino stated that "Elon Musk focuses on technology. He's working on the future, and I'm responsible for the rest of the issues like company management, partnerships, legal affairs, sales, and financial matters."



Responding to a question posed by the interviewing journalist, Yaccarino affirmed that she has full independence to carry out all these responsibilities.



On another note, she indicated that "three out of every four users" expressed satisfaction with the name change of the platform from "Twitter" to "X."



She also touched on diversifying the services offered by the platform, from revenue sharing with some prominent users to promises of introducing video calls and payment tools.



Musk has repeatedly discussed his project of diversifying activities on the platform, potentially offering financial services akin to China's "WeChat" platform.

AFP





