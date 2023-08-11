California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco

California authorities granted permission on Thursday for the expansion of self-driving ride-hailing services provided by companies "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco.



After listening to six hours of public comments related to these autonomous vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission approved, with three affirmative votes and one opposing vote, the operation of self-driving robots by "Waymo," a subsidiary of Alphabet (Google's parent company), and "Cruise," owned by General Motors, around the clock in San Francisco.



Commissioner John Reynolds, who voted in favor of expanding these vehicle services, stated, "This is a first step among many in providing self-driving ride-hailing services to California residents and showcasing a successful and transparent model that other states can follow."



"Waymo" vehicles have been allowed to travel at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour) without a human driver present, even in unstable weather conditions.



On the other hand, "Cruise" has been permitted to activate passenger services in San Francisco for trips at speeds not exceeding 35 miles per hour, with restrictions on vehicle operation during heavy fog or smoke.



"Cruise" had previously been allowed to charge a fee from customers using its autonomous vehicles only between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM. "Waymo," however, could not impose a fee for trips without a human driver on board.



Self-driving cars were first introduced in San Francisco in 2014, with a requirement for a person to be present in the vehicle as a "precautionary" measure.



After four years, California eliminated the requirement for a human driver in the vehicle.

AFP