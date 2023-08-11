California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco

Variety and Tech
2023-08-11 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by &quot;Waymo&quot; and &quot;Cruise&quot; in San Francisco
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
California authorities expand self-driving ride-hailing services by "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco

California authorities granted permission on Thursday for the expansion of self-driving ride-hailing services provided by companies "Waymo" and "Cruise" in San Francisco.

After listening to six hours of public comments related to these autonomous vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission approved, with three affirmative votes and one opposing vote, the operation of self-driving robots by "Waymo," a subsidiary of Alphabet (Google's parent company), and "Cruise," owned by General Motors, around the clock in San Francisco.

Commissioner John Reynolds, who voted in favor of expanding these vehicle services, stated, "This is a first step among many in providing self-driving ride-hailing services to California residents and showcasing a successful and transparent model that other states can follow."

"Waymo" vehicles have been allowed to travel at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour) without a human driver present, even in unstable weather conditions.

On the other hand, "Cruise" has been permitted to activate passenger services in San Francisco for trips at speeds not exceeding 35 miles per hour, with restrictions on vehicle operation during heavy fog or smoke.

"Cruise" had previously been allowed to charge a fee from customers using its autonomous vehicles only between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM. "Waymo," however, could not impose a fee for trips without a human driver on board.

Self-driving cars were first introduced in San Francisco in 2014, with a requirement for a person to be present in the vehicle as a "precautionary" measure.

After four years, California eliminated the requirement for a human driver in the vehicle.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

California

Authorities

Expand

Self

Driving

Ride

Hailing

Services

Waymo

Cruise

San Francisco

LBCI Next
Electric aircraft makers Wisk and Archer end bitter legal dispute, agree to work together
New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

US authorities expand approval for new drug that slows deterioration in Alzheimer's patients

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Volkswagen to start testing self-driving ID Buzz vans in Austin

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Zoom knots itself a legal tangle over use of customer data for training AI models

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:21

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:48

Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:51

South Korea is using K-Pop to save the World Scout Camp

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:39

Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Finance Minister receives Alvarez & Marsal's final central bank audit report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More