Electric aircraft makers Wisk and Archer end bitter legal dispute, agree to work together

2023-08-11 | 07:33
Electric aircraft makers Wisk and Archer end bitter legal dispute, agree to work together
Electric aircraft makers Wisk and Archer end bitter legal dispute, agree to work together

Electric aircraft rivals Wisk and Archer Aviation have settled their trade secret legal dispute more than two years after the lawsuit was originally filed.

In a somewhat surprise twist — given how bitterly the legal battle had become — the two companies have agreed to collaborate. Archer also agreed to make Wisk its exclusive provider of autonomy technology to be integrated into a future autonomous variant of Archer’s Midnight aircraft, in addition to the collaboration, according to a source familiar with the settlement.

In a separate piece of news that broke Thursday, Archer said it had raised $215 million in new capital from its manufacturing partner Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, Ark Investment Management LLC and others, to accelerate its path to commercialization. Boeing’s portion of that new investment is going to support the collaboration between Wisk and Archer on autonomy, the source said.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
