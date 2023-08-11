News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea is using K-Pop to save the World Scout Camp
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Korea is using K-Pop to save the World Scout Camp
Tens of thousands of scout groups have gathered in a massive festival of South Korean "K-pop" music in Seoul on Friday, as South Korea seeks to salvage a camp that has faced significant problems, aiming to showcase the "strength of Korean culture."
Nonetheless, despite the government spending millions of dollars in emergency funding to rescue the event, the results have been disastrous in terms of public relations. Criticisms are mounting towards the approach adopted by Seoul, coming from fans of Korean pop music to public sector employees.
The global camp, which takes place every four years, brought together 43,000 members of scout groups in North Gyeongsang Province.
However, an unprecedented heatwave resulted in mass illnesses, leading to the early departure of groups from the United States and the United Kingdom. Reports of poor conditions in the camp emerged. Moreover, a recent tropical storm forced a complete evacuation of participants this week.
Subsequently, the scout groups were dispersed across the country and sent on cultural tours sponsored by the government. However, the "K-pop Superlive" concert, featuring performances by prominent groups including "NCT" and "The Boyz," is expected to bring together all participants of the camp for a grand finale.
Park Boo-joon, Seoul's Minister of Culture, stated this week that "high-level artists will strongly highlight the essence and charm of Korean culture" in the musical concert.
Nevertheless, criticism has escalated after it was revealed that a popular TV music program, which was supposed to showcase some of the artistic performances at the camp, was suddenly canceled for reasons that were not disclosed.
Member of Parliament Song Il-joong faced criticism from "K-pop" music enthusiasts after suggesting that the military should allow members of "BTS," who are currently on a break, to reunite and perform at the camp, with two of them currently serving in mandatory military service.
Music journalist Isaac Choi wrote on the platform "X" (the new official name for Twitter) that the plan reflects a "terrifyingly comprehensive idea that the state owns +K-pop+."
The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that around 1,000 employees from public institutions such as the Korea Development Bank and the Korea Electric Power Corporation have been "mobilized" to assist in the musical concert.
AFP
Variety and Tech
South Korea
K-Pop
Save
World
Scout
Camp
Next
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
0
Sports News
04:34
Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals
Sports News
04:34
Historic achievement: Spain's women's national team reaches World Cup semifinals
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
"Icon of the Seas": The world's largest cruise ship nearing completion despite environmental concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:21
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
10:21
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
0
Variety and Tech
09:48
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
Variety and Tech
09:48
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
0
Variety and Tech
08:39
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter
Variety and Tech
08:39
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter
0
Variety and Tech
08:30
Skydio closing consumer drone business
Variety and Tech
08:30
Skydio closing consumer drone business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
0
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
2
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
3
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
4
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
5
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More