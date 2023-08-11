Tens of thousands of scout groups have gathered in a massive festival of South Korean "K-pop" music in Seoul on Friday, as South Korea seeks to salvage a camp that has faced significant problems, aiming to showcase the "strength of Korean culture."



Nonetheless, despite the government spending millions of dollars in emergency funding to rescue the event, the results have been disastrous in terms of public relations. Criticisms are mounting towards the approach adopted by Seoul, coming from fans of Korean pop music to public sector employees.



The global camp, which takes place every four years, brought together 43,000 members of scout groups in North Gyeongsang Province.



However, an unprecedented heatwave resulted in mass illnesses, leading to the early departure of groups from the United States and the United Kingdom. Reports of poor conditions in the camp emerged. Moreover, a recent tropical storm forced a complete evacuation of participants this week.



Subsequently, the scout groups were dispersed across the country and sent on cultural tours sponsored by the government. However, the "K-pop Superlive" concert, featuring performances by prominent groups including "NCT" and "The Boyz," is expected to bring together all participants of the camp for a grand finale.



Park Boo-joon, Seoul's Minister of Culture, stated this week that "high-level artists will strongly highlight the essence and charm of Korean culture" in the musical concert.



Nevertheless, criticism has escalated after it was revealed that a popular TV music program, which was supposed to showcase some of the artistic performances at the camp, was suddenly canceled for reasons that were not disclosed.



Member of Parliament Song Il-joong faced criticism from "K-pop" music enthusiasts after suggesting that the military should allow members of "BTS," who are currently on a break, to reunite and perform at the camp, with two of them currently serving in mandatory military service.



Music journalist Isaac Choi wrote on the platform "X" (the new official name for Twitter) that the plan reflects a "terrifyingly comprehensive idea that the state owns +K-pop+."



The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that around 1,000 employees from public institutions such as the Korea Development Bank and the Korea Electric Power Corporation have been "mobilized" to assist in the musical concert.







