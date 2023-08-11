Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter

2023-08-11 | 08:39
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter

Veo, one of the shared micromobility firms that secured New York City’s e-scooter permit, is moving into retail. Starting Thursday, the company will be selling its Cosmo X seated, pedal-less scooter across the United States.

Veo will start with a small pilot and limit its first batch to 1,000 scooters in 2023. While e-bikes are selling fast in the U.S., the business case for them can be finicky. Shared micromobility competitor Bird tried, and failed, to sell its own e-bike in the past, and VanMoof just filed for bankruptcy despite the popularity of its bikes.

That’s why Veo wants to take it slowly, gauge customer interest and move forward from there.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

