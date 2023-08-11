Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg

2023-08-11 | 09:48
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg is definitely happening.
 
Musk used the platform he now calls ‘X’ against all better judgement and common sense, which was once a successful social network called Twitter, to announce the fight is on and provide some details. In case you’ve somehow been blissfully unaware of this whole frustratingly stupid saga, Musk and Zuckerberg have been playing out an extended ‘will-they-or-won’t-they’ with the notion that they’ll MMA fight each other for no reason other than that masculine identity is truly in some kind of significant crisis tied to the horrors of late-stage capitalism.

Musk’s updates include the the fight will “be managed by [his] and Zack’s foundations” rather than the UFC, and that the whole thing will be filmed in a setting in which “nothing modern at all” will appear. Musk previously suggested the ancient Roman Coliseum as a venue, and in this series of tweets he said that he’s already agreed to the venue with Italy’s PM and also the country’s Ministry of Culture, and that all have settled on an “epic location.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

