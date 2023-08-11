Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

2023-08-11 | 10:21
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban &quot;Barbie&quot; film
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

On Friday, August 11, the Lebanese committee responsible for film oversight convened to review the internationally successful "Barbie" movie.
 
Comprising representatives from the General Security and the Ministry of Economy, the committee determined there were no grounds to ban the film. Despite this decision, it remains unclear if the movie will be released in Lebanese theaters.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring the likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" has already garnered over $1 billion in global box office sales. Originally set for a Lebanese debut on July 20, 2023, the release faced potential delays amid concerns that its content might conflict with the nation's cultural values.

Earlier in the month, Mohammad Mortada, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, had intentions of stopping the movie's distribution in the country. This came on the heels of reports suggesting the film might challenge the accepted societal norms in Lebanon, particularly in relation to its purported LGBTIQA+ themes.

While "Barbie" experienced delays throughout the Middle East, in Lebanon, the initial release date was first rescheduled from July 20 to August 31 and then to August 10, according to Variety Magazine.

Lebanon's history of banning films due to potential conflicts with societal norms is not new. Movies have been prohibited in the past for various reasons, including their portrayal of specific religious beliefs or inclusion of characters from the LGBTIQA+ community.

With the committee's latest decision, there's heightened anticipation regarding the film's fate in Lebanon. Even with a nod from the censoring body, the final decision on whether "Barbie" graces Lebanese screens is yet to be made.

