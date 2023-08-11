News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
On Friday, August 11, the Lebanese committee responsible for film oversight convened to review the internationally successful "Barbie" movie.
Comprising representatives from the General Security and the Ministry of Economy, the committee determined there were no grounds to ban the film. Despite this decision, it remains unclear if the movie will be released in Lebanese theaters.
Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring the likes of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" has already garnered over $1 billion in global box office sales. Originally set for a Lebanese debut on July 20, 2023, the release faced potential delays amid concerns that its content might conflict with the nation's cultural values.
Earlier in the month, Mohammad Mortada, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, had intentions of stopping the movie's distribution in the country. This came on the heels of reports suggesting the film might challenge the accepted societal norms in Lebanon, particularly in relation to its purported LGBTIQA+ themes.
While "Barbie" experienced delays throughout the Middle East, in Lebanon, the initial release date was first rescheduled from July 20 to August 31 and then to August 10, according to Variety Magazine.
Lebanon's history of banning films due to potential conflicts with societal norms is not new. Movies have been prohibited in the past for various reasons, including their portrayal of specific religious beliefs or inclusion of characters from the LGBTIQA+ community.
With the committee's latest decision, there's heightened anticipation regarding the film's fate in Lebanon. Even with a nod from the censoring body, the final decision on whether "Barbie" graces Lebanese screens is yet to be made.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanese
Film
Committee
Ban
Barbie
Movie
Lebanon
Next
Russia launches first moon probe in nearly 50 years
Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:48
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
Variety and Tech
09:48
Elon Musk says he is actually going to fight Mark Zuckerberg
0
Variety and Tech
08:51
South Korea is using K-Pop to save the World Scout Camp
Variety and Tech
08:51
South Korea is using K-Pop to save the World Scout Camp
0
Variety and Tech
08:39
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter
Variety and Tech
08:39
Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter
0
Variety and Tech
08:30
Skydio closing consumer drone business
Variety and Tech
08:30
Skydio closing consumer drone business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More