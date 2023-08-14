News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports
Renowned Lebanese actress, director, and activist Nadine Labaki has been announced as a distinguished jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 9th.
Variety reports that Nadine Labaki is set to join the jury for the Impact Award. This marks a significant milestone as one of the first times a major film festival will present an award exclusively focused on impact.
The jury, which Labaki is a part of, will evaluate films based on artistic creativity, relevance in the global political landscape, and their potential to influence audience perspectives, inspiring them to take meaningful action.
Beside Labaki, the esteemed award's panel of judges includes notable figures such as French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican sensation Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian talent Misan Sagay, and Italian filmmaker Stefano Savona, according to
Variety.
The Venice International Film Festival, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious film festivals, traces its origins back to 1932.
Year after year, this monumental event brings together an exquisite selection of global films, uniting renowned directors and actors on a singular stage.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Lebanese
Actress
Director
Nadine Labaki
Jury
Venice International Film Festival
Art
Artist
Film
Festival
Award
Next
Barbie continues to dominate the box office in American cinemas
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06
The artistic director of 'Chloé', Gabriela Hearst, resigns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:27
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram after messaging app complies with authorities
Variety and Tech
06:27
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram after messaging app complies with authorities
0
Variety and Tech
04:51
Zuckerberg and Musk exchange virtual blows
Variety and Tech
04:51
Zuckerberg and Musk exchange virtual blows
0
Variety and Tech
04:47
Barbie continues to dominate the box office in American cinemas
Variety and Tech
04:47
Barbie continues to dominate the box office in American cinemas
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:27
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Middle East News
06:27
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
0
Variety and Tech
06:27
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram after messaging app complies with authorities
Variety and Tech
06:27
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram after messaging app complies with authorities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-06-23
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
6
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Lebanon News
07:22
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
7
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
8
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More