Renowned Lebanese actress, director, and activist Nadine Labaki has been announced as a distinguished jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, scheduled to take place from August 30th to September 9th.



Variety reports that Nadine Labaki is set to join the jury for the Impact Award. This marks a significant milestone as one of the first times a major film festival will present an award exclusively focused on impact.



The jury, which Labaki is a part of, will evaluate films based on artistic creativity, relevance in the global political landscape, and their potential to influence audience perspectives, inspiring them to take meaningful action.



Beside Labaki, the esteemed award's panel of judges includes notable figures such as French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican sensation Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian talent Misan Sagay, and Italian filmmaker Stefano Savona, according to Variety.



The Venice International Film Festival, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious film festivals, traces its origins back to 1932.



Year after year, this monumental event brings together an exquisite selection of global films, uniting renowned directors and actors on a singular stage.