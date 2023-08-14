News
Barbie continues to dominate the box office in American cinemas
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Barbie continues to dominate the box office in American cinemas
The film "Barbie" continues to dominate the box office in North American cinemas, after about a month since its release. The work, which has become a global phenomenon despite the controversy it sparked to the extent of being banned in some countries, maintains its stronghold.
Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film entered cinema history last week as the first work by a female director to surpass a billion dollars in global revenue.
In the past weekend, the film, which narrates the adventures of the famous Barbie doll manufactured by Mattel in the real world alongside her friend Ken, earned approximately $34 million in the United States and Canada, according to estimates published on Sunday by the specialized company "Exhibitor Relations."
"Barbie" stirred controversy in some countries even before its release, especially in the Arab world, where it was banned from screening in Kuwait on the grounds that it "violated public morals." Meanwhile, the Lebanese Minister of Culture requested that authorities in his country ban the film's screening in Lebanese theaters, accusing it of promoting homosexuality. On the other hand, the screening of "Barbie" began a few days ago in other countries in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where it has received substantial attention.
The famous doll once again overshadowed "Oppenheimer," as the film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy earned around $19 million. The movie, which is three hours long, explores the major milestones in the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), who invented the atomic bomb.
It claimed the third spot, moving up one place from the previous week, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the latest film in the "Ninja Turtles" series. The famous ninja turtles earned over $15 million in their second week in North American cinemas.
Following in fourth place was the action film "Megalodon 2: The Trench," produced by Warner Bros. The film, the latest installment in the adventure of Jason Statham as he tries to survive attacks from giant prehistoric sharks, brought in earnings approaching $12.7 million.
In fifth place was the film "The Last Voyage of Demeter," based on Dracula and produced by Universal Pictures. In its first week on North American screens, the film collected $6.5 million.
Here are the remaining films in the top ten rankings at the North American box office:
6- "Haunted Mansion" ($5.6 million).
7- "Took Too Me" ($5.1 million).
8- "Sound of Freedom" ($4.8 million).
9- "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" ($4.7 million).
10- "Indiana Jones and the Dale of Destiny" ($900,000).
AFP
