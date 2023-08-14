News
Zuckerberg and Musk exchange virtual blows
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14 | 04:51
Zuckerberg and Musk exchange virtual blows
Billionaire rivals in the world of social media networks, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, exchanged virtual blows once again on Sunday, as the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook) considered that the proposed duel between them in mixed martial arts (MMA) is not being taken seriously by the former owner of "X" (formerly Twitter).
Zuckerberg wrote on his social platform "Threads," launched last month to directly compete with Twitter, "I think we all agree that Elon is not serious, and it's time to move forward."
He added, "I offered a real date (for the fight)... but Elon didn't confirm any date. Then he said he needs surgery and is now asking for a training session in my garden instead."
Elon Musk quickly responded on "X," the platform he bought last year when it was called Twitter, describing Zuckerberg as "a coward."
Musk, who also owns Tesla, announced that he will be heading to Silicon Valley on Monday. He wrote on Sunday, "Looking forward to knocking on his door tomorrow."
The heads of the rival giants, "X" and "Meta," mentioned the possibility of facing each other in a MMA fight at the end of June. Discussions about a potential date for this showdown have been ongoing.
Musk announced via his platform "X" on Friday that the potential fight may take place in Italy, while the Italian government confirmed that there are talks about a "major charity event."
He added, "I've talked to the Prime Minister of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) and the Minister of Culture (Gennaro Sangiuliano). They have given their approval for the event to take place in an exceptional venue."
In response, Zuckerberg posted a picture of himself shirtless, grappling with another person during a combat sport.
Zuckerberg, known for his passion for combat sports and his participation in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions, stated, "I love this sport and I've been ready for the fight since Elon challenged me."
However, he added, "If an actual date is agreed upon someday, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume that anything he (Musk) says hasn't been agreed upon."
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano mentioned that he is discussing with Elon Musk the organization of a "great charity event that evokes history," according to a statement released on Friday.
He pointed out that the potential event "will not be held in Rome," thereby ruling out the possibility of a match taking place in the Colosseum, as Elon Musk had mentioned at the end of June.
The two tech giants have been clashing in various fields for years, from politics to artificial intelligence. However, their rivalry escalated with Mark Zuckerberg's launch of "Threads" and the formation of Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, earlier this month.
Musk indicated on Friday that he may need to undergo a "minor surgical procedure" to address an issue with the "friction between the bone of my right shoulder and my ribs."
However, he noted that his recovery would only take "a few months."
AFP
