India, the world’s largest smartwatch market, is getting new smart rings

The world’s largest smartwatch market is about to get two new smart rings. While wrist-worn wearables are still wildly popular in India, a pair of domestic manufacturers are banking on consumers who are meticulous about health and sleep tracking but are less interested in the form factor.



BoAt and Noise are entering the smart ring market after putting up a tough fight against Apple, Samsung and Huawei with affordable wearables. The pair also frequently ranks among the top five manufacturers of wearable devices on the global charts. Last month, both companies announced plans to launch smart rings in India, though the devices have yet to hit shelves.



First, BoAt and Noise need to determine demand, but both are optimistic.

