India's local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments

2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments

India’s ambitious push for self-sufficiency in mobile phone assembling is yielding results. India shipped 2 billion domestically assembled smartphones and feature phones between 2014 to 2022 as part of its Make in India initiative, according to a new research, as the world’s second largest handset market pushes to become self-reliant with its growing manufacturing infrastructure.

A staggering 98 percent of all mobile phone shipments within the Indian market in 2022 were domestically produced and 16 percent of the production was exported, according to Hong Kong-headquartered market and research firm Counterpoint, compared to a mere 19 percent in 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration assumed office.

It took India just two years to assemble the last 500 million smartphones and feature phones, Counterpoint said, a milestone that has cemented India’s position as the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
