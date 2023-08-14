News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
Even in the usually exciting world of cybersecurity, discussions on enterprise security budgets tend to veer toward the mundane. However, today’s macroenvironment has thwarted almost every market prediction, and while we know for certain that the down market has driven most companies toward austerity, its true impact on cybersecurity spending has remained an enigma — until today.
A recent report by YL Ventures based on data pulled from surveying Fortune 1000 CISOs (chief information security officers) and cybersecurity decision-makers is shedding light on the impact of the down market on buying behavior, how security strategies are evolving in response and how customer interactions with vendors have changed as a result.
The biggest takeaway? Half of CISOs can still accommodate new solutions, and, contrary to low expectations, 45 percent of cybersecurity budgets remained unchanged or have even been increased. Specifically, a third of respondents (33.3 percent) report unchanged budgets and 12.2 percent saw their budgets raised.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/14/enterprise-spending-on-cybersecurity-has-changed-and-vendors-must-adapt/
Variety and Tech
Enterprise
Spending
Cybersecurity
Changed
Vendors
Must
Adapt
Next
Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?
Mastercard to purchase a minority stake in MTN’s $5.2B fintech business
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed
0
World News
2023-08-03
Lula: The international community must help Brazil protect the Amazon
World News
2023-08-03
Lula: The international community must help Brazil protect the Amazon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:08
Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?
Variety and Tech
09:08
Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?
0
Variety and Tech
07:52
Mastercard to purchase a minority stake in MTN’s $5.2B fintech business
Variety and Tech
07:52
Mastercard to purchase a minority stake in MTN’s $5.2B fintech business
0
Variety and Tech
07:45
The space industry is starting a green revolution
Variety and Tech
07:45
The space industry is starting a green revolution
0
Variety and Tech
07:25
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
Variety and Tech
07:25
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
4
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
5
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
7
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
8
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More