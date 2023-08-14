Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?

Variety and Tech
2023-08-14 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sure AI is hot, but is it an actual market or a platform piece?

Companies of all stripes have begun embracing generative AI as a way to increase productivity and possibly even replace some workers. But the base technology has been around for decades. Over the last five to 10 years, big enterprise software companies have been building AI into their platforms without the same level of screaming hype we are seeing at the moment.

The problem has always been placing AI. It hasn’t helped that there has been a tendency for the early adopters to personify and productize it, even if it wasn’t really a product. Salesforce called it Einstein; Adobe, Sensei; and IBM, Watson. But AI isn’t one thing you can nail down and call a product, per se. These companies aren’t necessarily selling AI like they would CRM or Photoshop or health records software. Instead they infused AI into different parts of the product line, making the products they sell potentially better.

Since generative AI hit the scene at the end of last year with the release of GPT-4, the hype machine has been out of control. Suddenly, AI was in front of everyone in a way it never had been before. But even with the higher profile, it’s not clear this is an actual market, and it’s even less clear how many companies are truly embracing it in spite of all the ballyhoo.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Actual

Market

Platform

Piece

LBCI Next
Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

GoodNotes’ biggest update in four years brings AI-powered handwriting features and a digital marketplace

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-18

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Equity markets drop as traders await Fed boss testimony

LBCI
World News
10:45

Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:41

Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:52

Mastercard to purchase a minority stake in MTN’s $5.2B fintech business

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:45

The space industry is starting a green revolution

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:25

India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More