Tesla reassures Chinese users on data security amid spying concerns

The relationship between American tech giants and the Chinese government has never been an easy one. We reported previously how Apple finds itself in a predicament as it strives to conquer the colossal smartphone market in China, the world's largest. The tech giant has to balance appeasing both Beijing and Western politicians, which tend to disagree on data regulation and censorship.Now as Tesla becomes a major electric vehicle player in China, it finds itself in a similar dilemma. A recent, wide-ranging update to Beijing's anti-espionage legislation is also prompting foreign firms to take a closer look at the risks of operating in the country that has turned national security into a top priority.Foreign automakers have been in China for decades, but internet-connected vehicles have given rise to a slew of new data compliance requirements that did not affect traditional carmakers. Tesla has already encountered data security backlashes in the country.