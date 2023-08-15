News
Disney intends to close Lucasfilm studio in Singapore
Variety and Tech
2023-08-15 | 09:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Disney intends to close Lucasfilm studio in Singapore
Disney announced on Tuesday that the visual effects and animation studio affiliated with Lucasfilm in Singapore will be closing in the coming months due to economic reasons.
The studio was established in Singapore in the early 21st century by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), founded by George Lucas, the creator of the "Star Wars" franchise.
For years, the studio has been based in Singapore's iconic Sandcrawler building, named after the fictional vehicle in the "Star Wars" series, which drew design inspiration from it. Lucasfilm sold the building in 2021.
Disney stated, "In the coming months, ILM will be winding down its operations in Singapore as part of ongoing efforts to globalize our production model and manage the impact of the changes in the industry."
The company did not specify the number of employees in Singapore who will be affected by this decision.
In February, Disney announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring process, prompted by the decline in traditional television activities and intensified competition, as well as a decrease in subscribers for its streaming service, Disney+.
In a joint statement, the Singapore Media Development Authority and the Economic Development Board mentioned, "Lucasfilm's decision to cease its operations in Singapore is in response to the changes in the industry and business circumstances."
The statement added, "The global media industry is facing disruption from rapid technological advancements, while studios are dealing with challenges related to talent and profitability."
The Singapore-based studio has been involved in the production of high-profile Hollywood projects, including "Iron Man," "The Avengers," and "Star Wars" films, according to the Singapore Economic Development Board.
AFP
