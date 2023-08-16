A Lebanese child’s life saved by bone marrow transplantation

The story of Rawan Al Nazer fighting Mediterranean Anemia





14-year old Rawan Al Nazer from Lebanon, who has been suffering from thalassemia ever since she was born, started a brand new life with a bone marrow transplant operation after a suitable donor was found in Turkey.





14-year old Rawan Al Nazer from Lebanon, who has been suffering from thalassemia (Mediterranean anemia) ever since she was born, greeted her new life in Turkey through a bone marrow transplant operation after a suitable donor was found in the country. Upon being diagnosed with Mediterranean anemia while she was only 6 months old, Rawan began going through a very difficult period. An application was made to the International Tissue Bank for Rawan, who had to undergo blood transfusion every two weeks, but the search did not yield positive results.





Finding a donor was a big surprise