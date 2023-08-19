Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away

2023-08-19
Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away
Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away

Part of the X (née Twitter) roadmap? Off-handed reply? Simple attempt to get a rise out of people? Time will tell. The one thing we can say for sure is that X’s owner responded to a post on the platform today foreshadowing the potential removal of the block feature.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” Elon Musk wrote. “Makes no sense.” The post was a response to a Tesla fan account who asked whether there was any reason to use block instead of mute.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/18/musk-says-xs-block-feature-is-going-away/
 

