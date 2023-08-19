Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

Variety and Tech
2023-08-19 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

In a speech congratulating the municipality of Ehmej, Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar affirmed that Lebanon possesses all the elements that allow us to live in this country, invest in it, and work towards its economic and financial development, confirming that the number of arrivals to Lebanon has reached one million and 350 visitors, with 30 percent of them being foreigners.

Praising their strong determination and efforts to organize this significant artistic festival despite all the challenges this year, in its 10th edition, he pointed out that "With Ehmej, the Ministry of Tourism concludes the major festivals of this year, which have reached 132 festivals since July 1, 2023."

He emphasized the importance of implementing administrative decentralization, which contributes to the development of regions and fosters private sector confidence to invest in each area, knowing that the taxes and fees paid will circulate within the same region.

He stated, "Despite the poor economic and living conditions we are experiencing in this country, from airport problems, infrastructure, electricity, and in telecommunications sector, the Lebanese love life and reject surrender." 

He added that the Lebanese diaspora has a strong attachment to their motherland and decided to return this summer to their homeland, the land of their ancestors, attending numerous tourism festivals held in Lebanon.

He announced that the Ministry of Tourism decided to honor Georges Wassouf at the festival as part of celebrating prominent Lebanese artists. This decision stems from the belief that eminent artists should be observed during their lifetimes, at the peak of their contributions, not posthumously.

Afterward, Nassar presented an honorary shield to Wassouf, appreciating "his exceptional talent that contributed to supporting the tourism sector."

Nassar also received an honorary shield from the municipality's president and the head of the "Ehmej Development Association."

The Ehmej Festival 2023 continues until Sunday evening, with the artist Nassif Zeytoun performing on Saturday night and the final night featuring artists Hisham El Hajj and Moeen Shreif.

It is worth noting that Georges Wassouf ignited the stage and the stands, drawing a crowd of five thousand people with his songs performed alongside his musical ensemble. The festival was held under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Tourism.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Ehmej

Tourism

Walid Nassar

Festival

Music

Georges Wassouf

Hisham El Hajj

Moeen Shreif

Concert

Nassif Zeytoun

Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-07

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:56

Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-16

Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye: The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More