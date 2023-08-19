News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
2023-08-19 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
In a speech congratulating the municipality of Ehmej, Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar affirmed that Lebanon possesses all the elements that allow us to live in this country, invest in it, and work towards its economic and financial development, confirming that the number of arrivals to Lebanon has reached one million and 350 visitors, with 30 percent of them being foreigners.
Praising their strong determination and efforts to organize this significant artistic festival despite all the challenges this year, in its 10th edition, he pointed out that "With Ehmej, the Ministry of Tourism concludes the major festivals of this year, which have reached 132 festivals since July 1, 2023."
He emphasized the importance of implementing administrative decentralization, which contributes to the development of regions and fosters private sector confidence to invest in each area, knowing that the taxes and fees paid will circulate within the same region.
He stated, "Despite the poor economic and living conditions we are experiencing in this country, from airport problems, infrastructure, electricity, and in telecommunications sector, the Lebanese love life and reject surrender."
He added that the Lebanese diaspora has a strong attachment to their motherland and decided to return this summer to their homeland, the land of their ancestors, attending numerous tourism festivals held in Lebanon.
He announced that the Ministry of Tourism decided to honor Georges Wassouf at the festival as part of celebrating prominent Lebanese artists. This decision stems from the belief that eminent artists should be observed during their lifetimes, at the peak of their contributions, not posthumously.
Afterward, Nassar presented an honorary shield to Wassouf, appreciating "his exceptional talent that contributed to supporting the tourism sector."
Nassar also received an honorary shield from the municipality's president and the head of the "Ehmej Development Association."
The Ehmej Festival 2023 continues until Sunday evening, with the artist Nassif Zeytoun performing on Saturday night and the final night featuring artists Hisham El Hajj and Moeen Shreif.
It is worth noting that Georges Wassouf ignited the stage and the stands, drawing a crowd of five thousand people with his songs performed alongside his musical ensemble. The festival was held under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Tourism.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Ehmej
Tourism
Walid Nassar
Festival
Music
Georges Wassouf
Hisham El Hajj
Moeen Shreif
Concert
Nassif Zeytoun
Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
02:56
Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away
Variety and Tech
02:56
Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-16
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye: The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Variety and Tech
2023-08-16
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye: The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
0
Middle East News
2023-08-17
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"
Middle East News
2023-08-17
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
0
World News
2023-07-20
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
World News
2023-07-20
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
2
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
4
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
5
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
6
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
7
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More