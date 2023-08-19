Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

In a speech congratulating the municipality of Ehmej, Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar affirmed that Lebanon possesses all the elements that allow us to live in this country, invest in it, and work towards its economic and financial development, confirming that the number of arrivals to Lebanon has reached one million and 350 visitors, with 30 percent of them being foreigners.



Praising their strong determination and efforts to organize this significant artistic festival despite all the challenges this year, in its 10th edition, he pointed out that "With Ehmej, the Ministry of Tourism concludes the major festivals of this year, which have reached 132 festivals since July 1, 2023."



He emphasized the importance of implementing administrative decentralization, which contributes to the development of regions and fosters private sector confidence to invest in each area, knowing that the taxes and fees paid will circulate within the same region.



He stated, "Despite the poor economic and living conditions we are experiencing in this country, from airport problems, infrastructure, electricity, and in telecommunications sector, the Lebanese love life and reject surrender."



He added that the Lebanese diaspora has a strong attachment to their motherland and decided to return this summer to their homeland, the land of their ancestors, attending numerous tourism festivals held in Lebanon.



He announced that the Ministry of Tourism decided to honor Georges Wassouf at the festival as part of celebrating prominent Lebanese artists. This decision stems from the belief that eminent artists should be observed during their lifetimes, at the peak of their contributions, not posthumously.



Afterward, Nassar presented an honorary shield to Wassouf, appreciating "his exceptional talent that contributed to supporting the tourism sector."



Nassar also received an honorary shield from the municipality's president and the head of the "Ehmej Development Association."



The Ehmej Festival 2023 continues until Sunday evening, with the artist Nassif Zeytoun performing on Saturday night and the final night featuring artists Hisham El Hajj and Moeen Shreif.



It is worth noting that Georges Wassouf ignited the stage and the stands, drawing a crowd of five thousand people with his songs performed alongside his musical ensemble. The festival was held under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Tourism.