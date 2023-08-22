Tackling pollution: Lebanon unveils project to reduce organic pollutants

Variety and Tech
2023-08-22 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tackling pollution: Lebanon unveils project to reduce organic pollutants
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Tackling pollution: Lebanon unveils project to reduce organic pollutants

Lebanon's Ministry of Environment has launched a new project under the name "Reducing Unintentional Persistent Organic Pollutants through Circular Economy Waste Management" during a workshop held on Tuesday, with the participation of representatives from the Interior Ministry, municipalities' unions in the targeted regions, and international organizations.

The Cabinet had approved accepting a grant of $8.58 million for the Ministry of Environment from the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank to implement the project over the next four years. 

This project aims to reduce emissions of persistent organic pollutants resulting from uncontrolled waste burning by improving solid waste management in areas that have been suffering from open dumps and their unregulated burning in the Akkar, South, and Nabatieh Governorates in collaboration with the municipalities' unions in these regions.

This project is part of the efforts by the Ministry of Environment to implement the roadmap for solid waste management in Lebanon for the next three years. 

The roadmap was launched last July to rescue and regulate the solid waste sector. Its components are being implemented in cooperation between the Ministry of Environment, several international organizations, and municipalities. 

This project will continue along with other projects that will cover all Lebanese regions, including, for example, Beirut and Matn, the Bekaa and Baalbek, Mount Lebanon, and other areas.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Environment

Persistent Organic Pollutants

Waste

Management

Nature

LBCI Next
Pyongyang plans to launch satellite, Seoul and Washington to begin joint exercises
Roscosmos president calls for continuation of Russian moon exploration program despite crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:30

Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:11

Pyongyang plans to launch satellite, Seoul and Washington to begin joint exercises

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:48

Roscosmos president calls for continuation of Russian moon exploration program despite crash

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-21

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
World News
06:01

The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Former USA gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More