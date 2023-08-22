Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers

Variety and Tech
2023-08-22 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers

Major company executives listed on the stock exchange in Britain saw their salaries increase by 16 percent last year, while workers and employees experienced the worst living crisis in a generation, according to a study published on Tuesday. 

The "High Pay Centre," an independent research center, stated that the average salary of a CEO of a company listed on the "Financial Times 100 Index" reached 118 times more than the average full-time worker's salary in the United Kingdom. This increase was up from 108 times in 2021. 

Pascal Soriot of the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca holds the highest-paid CEO position, earning £16.85 million ($21.5 million), surpassing Charles Woodburn of the defense and military manufacturing company BAE Systems, who earned £10.69 million. 

The study concluded that the average CEO salary for companies in the FTSE 100 Index rose from £3.38 million in 2021 to £3.91 million in 2022. 

Unions responded, stating that these findings demonstrate that Britain has become a "land of grotesque extremism." 

Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, remarked, "While millions of families are facing budget cuts due to the cost of living crisis, corporate directors are enjoying significant wage increases." 

Official figures indicated that workers received average wage increases of 7.8 percent during the three months until June, compared to the previous year. However, this percentage drops to 0.6 percent when accounting for inflation. 

Luke Hildyard, Director of the "High Pay Centre," stated, "At a time when many households are grappling with living costs, an economic model that prioritizes raising the salaries of millions of executives by half a million pounds must surely be pursuing a fundamentally flawed approach." 

He added, "We need to give workers a stronger voice in company boards, enhance union rights, and empower individuals with lower and medium incomes to obtain a fairer share compared to those at the top." 

The UK witnessed strikes across various sectors of the economy last year, involving ambulance drivers, doctors, lawyers, and teachers, amidst rising inflation that led to increased housing, food, and heating costs. 

Inflation remained among the highest in the Group of Seven (G7) countries despite the Bank of England raising its key interest rate over a dozen times in succession to tame it. Inflation currently stands at 6.8 percent, down from 7.9 percent in June. 

AFP 
 

Variety and Tech

UK

Britain

CEO

Crisis

Economy

Inflation

LBCI Next
X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’
Pyongyang plans to launch satellite, Seoul and Washington to begin joint exercises
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21

Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:58

Iran unveils a new locally-made drone

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:18

Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More