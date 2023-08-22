News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers
Major company executives listed on the stock exchange in Britain saw their salaries increase by 16 percent last year, while workers and employees experienced the worst living crisis in a generation, according to a study published on Tuesday.
The "High Pay Centre," an independent research center, stated that the average salary of a CEO of a company listed on the "Financial Times 100 Index" reached 118 times more than the average full-time worker's salary in the United Kingdom. This increase was up from 108 times in 2021.
Pascal Soriot of the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca holds the highest-paid CEO position, earning £16.85 million ($21.5 million), surpassing Charles Woodburn of the defense and military manufacturing company BAE Systems, who earned £10.69 million.
The study concluded that the average CEO salary for companies in the FTSE 100 Index rose from £3.38 million in 2021 to £3.91 million in 2022.
Unions responded, stating that these findings demonstrate that Britain has become a "land of grotesque extremism."
Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, remarked, "While millions of families are facing budget cuts due to the cost of living crisis, corporate directors are enjoying significant wage increases."
Official figures indicated that workers received average wage increases of 7.8 percent during the three months until June, compared to the previous year. However, this percentage drops to 0.6 percent when accounting for inflation.
Luke Hildyard, Director of the "High Pay Centre," stated, "At a time when many households are grappling with living costs, an economic model that prioritizes raising the salaries of millions of executives by half a million pounds must surely be pursuing a fundamentally flawed approach."
He added, "We need to give workers a stronger voice in company boards, enhance union rights, and empower individuals with lower and medium incomes to obtain a fairer share compared to those at the top."
The UK witnessed strikes across various sectors of the economy last year, involving ambulance drivers, doctors, lawyers, and teachers, amidst rising inflation that led to increased housing, food, and heating costs.
Inflation remained among the highest in the Group of Seven (G7) countries despite the Bank of England raising its key interest rate over a dozen times in succession to tame it. Inflation currently stands at 6.8 percent, down from 7.9 percent in June.
AFP
Variety and Tech
UK
Britain
CEO
Crisis
Economy
Inflation
Next
X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’
Pyongyang plans to launch satellite, Seoul and Washington to begin joint exercises
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest
0
World News
2023-07-31
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
World News
2023-07-31
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Variety and Tech
08:58
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Variety and Tech
08:58
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
0
Variety and Tech
08:18
Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years
Variety and Tech
08:18
Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
0
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
5
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
7
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
8
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More