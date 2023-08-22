News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22 | 08:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years
In northern Japan's Hokkaido Island, a brown bear that had been causing havoc among local livestock has been killed after a four-year pursuit, local authorities reported.
Tadayoshi Takida, a Hokkaido official, stated in an interview with AFP, "A brown bear was killed on July 30th, and various analyses, including DNA testing, confirmed it to be 'OSO18', also known as the 'Ninja' bear."
The search for this approximately two-meter-long bear had been ongoing since 2019, when the animal began attacking cows. It managed to target 66 head of cattle, resulting in nearly half of them succumbing to their injuries.
Japan's official NHK channel, along with other local media outlets, highlighted the bear issue fervently. They reported that "OSO18," nicknamed the "Ninja" bear, had earned its moniker due to its remarkable ability to elude humans and evade their traps.
Around 11,700 brown bears inhabit Hokkaido Island, according to local authorities' figures, and their population is on the rise.
While human attacks by these bears are rare, farmers and herders in Hokkaido have reported that they cause damage to their crops and livestock.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Brown
Bear
Killed
Japan
Authorities
Chasing
Next
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
0
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
0
Middle East News
2023-08-21
Eight members of HTS were killed in Russian raids into Idlib: Observatory
Middle East News
2023-08-21
Eight members of HTS were killed in Russian raids into Idlib: Observatory
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Variety and Tech
08:58
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Variety and Tech
08:58
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
0
Variety and Tech
07:51
X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’
Variety and Tech
07:51
X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
0
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
5
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
7
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
8
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More