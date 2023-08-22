Iran unveils a new locally-made drone

Variety and Tech
2023-08-22 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone

Iran unveiled a new domestically-produced drone on Tuesday, capable of flying longer and faster, and equipped with enhanced weaponry capabilities, according to official media reports.

The drone named "Muhajer 10" was revealed during a ceremony held in Tehran to celebrate the achievements of Iran's defense sector, attended by President Ebrahim Raisi.

The new drone is an upgraded version of the "Muhajer 6" drone, which US officials accused Iran of selling to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine, a charge Tehran denied.

In recent months, Western governments have expanded harsh sanctions on Iran over allegations of arms sales.

The official IRNA news agency stated that the new drone is capable of flying for a maximum of "24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 meters and with an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers."

It added that the drone is equipped with intelligence and electronic warfare systems, with a maximum payload capacity of 300 kilograms and the ability to carry various types of ammunition and bombs. Its top speed is 210 kilometers per hour.

The payload capacity and flight duration are double that of the "Muhajer 6," which had a maximum payload of 150 kilograms and a flight duration of 12 hours, flying at a lower altitude of 5,400 meters and at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The United States and Israel have previously accused Iran of using drones and missiles to attack American forces and Israeli-associated vessels in the Gulf.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Iran

Unveil

New

Local

Drone

LBCI Next
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Turning a New Page: Iranian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-24

Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Amazon’s iRobot deal hits an EU snag as new funding keeps hot drone summer rolling

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-06

London announces new sanctions regime on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:18

Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

X is planning to hide headlines from news links for ‘improved aesthetics’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More