Iran unveils a new locally-made drone

Iran unveiled a new domestically-produced drone on Tuesday, capable of flying longer and faster, and equipped with enhanced weaponry capabilities, according to official media reports.



The drone named "Muhajer 10" was revealed during a ceremony held in Tehran to celebrate the achievements of Iran's defense sector, attended by President Ebrahim Raisi.



The new drone is an upgraded version of the "Muhajer 6" drone, which US officials accused Iran of selling to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine, a charge Tehran denied.



In recent months, Western governments have expanded harsh sanctions on Iran over allegations of arms sales.



The official IRNA news agency stated that the new drone is capable of flying for a maximum of "24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 meters and with an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers."



It added that the drone is equipped with intelligence and electronic warfare systems, with a maximum payload capacity of 300 kilograms and the ability to carry various types of ammunition and bombs. Its top speed is 210 kilometers per hour.



The payload capacity and flight duration are double that of the "Muhajer 6," which had a maximum payload of 150 kilograms and a flight duration of 12 hours, flying at a lower altitude of 5,400 meters and at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour.



The United States and Israel have previously accused Iran of using drones and missiles to attack American forces and Israeli-associated vessels in the Gulf.







AFP