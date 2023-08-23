News
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India
Variety and Tech
2023-08-23 | 09:26
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India
The Indian spacecraft successfully landed near the unexplored South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, marking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic day."
Technicians of the mission greeted the accomplishment with cheers and applause, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced from its main headquarters that "Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface."
Modi took to Twitter, writing, "A historic day in the Indian space sector."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Indian
Spacecraft
Land
Safe
Moon
Historic
India
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
Previous
