Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India

2023-08-23
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A &quot;historic&quot; day for India
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India

The Indian spacecraft successfully landed near the unexplored South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, marking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic day."

Technicians of the mission greeted the accomplishment with cheers and applause, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced from its main headquarters that "Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface."

Modi took to Twitter, writing, "A historic day in the Indian space sector."


