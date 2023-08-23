Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India

The Indian spacecraft successfully landed near the unexplored South Pole of the Moon on Wednesday, marking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic day."



Technicians of the mission greeted the accomplishment with cheers and applause, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced from its main headquarters that "Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface."



Modi took to Twitter, writing, "A historic day in the Indian space sector."





AFP