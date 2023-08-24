News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24 | 02:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products
China announced on Thursday the suspension of all imports of Japanese seafood products after Tokyo began discharging treated water from the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday.
The Chinese Customs stated in a statement that the decision aims to "address the risks to food security arising from the discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea, protect the health of Chinese consumers, and ensure the safety of imported food."
AFP
Variety and Tech
China
Imports
Japan
Seafood
Fukushima
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-20
Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
2023-07-20
Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
2023-07-08
Controversy surrounds Japan's plan to discharge Fukushima treated water
World News
2023-07-08
Controversy surrounds Japan's plan to discharge Fukushima treated water
0
World News
2023-07-07
China to prohibit import of food from certain Japanese regions
World News
2023-07-07
China to prohibit import of food from certain Japanese regions
0
World News
2023-07-05
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
World News
2023-07-05
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:26
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India
Variety and Tech
09:26
Indian spacecraft lands safely on the Moon: A "historic" day for India
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
5
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More