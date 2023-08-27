News
Tourism Minister adds 'Darb al-Salib' on religious tourism map
Variety and Tech
2023-08-27 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tourism Minister adds 'Darb al-Salib' on religious tourism map
Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, during his tour of religious and historical sites in several villages of the northern sector in the Jbeil district, included "Darb al-Salib" in the Mar Gerges Reserve, in the town of Tartej on the religious tourism map.
It was designed, implemented, and accomplished by the town's resident and the head of the Council of Maronite parish in Kuwait, Joseph Estephan, and his wife, Zarife Habchi.
The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, blessed and consecrated this path during the celebration held in August 2021. It continues to attract visitors and tourists from all around the world.
Until today, Joseph Estephan is working on completing some projects within it and enhancing its development.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Tourism
Religious
Map
Walid Nassar
