London police on high alert after 'unauthorized access' to information technology system

Variety and Tech
2023-08-27 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
London police on high alert after &#39;unauthorized access&#39; to information technology system
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
London police on high alert after 'unauthorized access' to information technology system

London's Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday that they are taking security measures following an "unauthorized access to an information technology system belonging to one of its associates," in the wake of a data breach involving another force. 

They added that the breached company possessed names of officers and employees, their ranks, photos, levels of authority, salary figures, but not addresses, phone numbers, or financial details. 

The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported that "cyber crooks penetrated the IT systems" of the company, which reports suggest prints identity cards and permits for employees of the capital police, the largest police force in the United Kingdom. 

Scotland Yard stated that investigators are currently collaborating with the company to determine whether there are any security lapses related to its data. 

A London police spokesperson announced that they could not determine the date of the breach or the number of individuals who might be affected. 

The police stated in a statement, "Security measures have been taken... as a result of this report." 

The Police Federation, representing police personnel, said that the breach "will cause unreasonable concern and anger among colleagues." 

Rick Prior, vice chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said, " We share that sense of fury… this is a staggering security breach that should never have happened." 

This comes after the Police Service of Northern Ireland admitted this month that personal data of all its employees were accidentally published in response to a Freedom of Information request. 

The details included information on around ten thousand officers and staff in the Northern Ireland police, encompassing their first initial, surname, rank or grade, location, and the unit they work in. 

This mistake comes months after the threat level in the UK's province was raised to "severe" in response to an assassination attempt on a senior police officer by dissident republicans. 

Following the disclosure of the breach in the Northern Ireland police, Norfolk and Suffolk Police in Britain also announced that personal data of over a thousand individuals, including victims of crimes, had been leaked in another response to a Freedom of Information request. 

South Yorkshire Police reviewed the Information Commissioner's Office on Wednesday after noticing "a significant and unjustified drop in data stored on its systems." 

AFP 
 

Variety and Tech

UK

London

Metropolitan

Police

Technology

Cyber

IT

LBCI Next
Video game industry in the face of AI
Tourism Minister adds 'Darb al-Salib' on religious tourism map
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Gas exploration amidst darkness: Metropolitan Elias Audi's hope for economic light

LBCI
World News
2023-08-26

Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe

LBCI
World News
2023-08-23

Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:47

Video game industry in the face of AI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:04

Tourism Minister adds 'Darb al-Salib' on religious tourism map

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-25

China-based hackers launch cyber attack on Taiwan, according to Microsoft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24

China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20

Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

LBCI
World News
06:53

One dead, 57 injured in explosions at a gas station in Romania

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:54

Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada

LBCI
Sports News
06:03

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:20

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Sports News
07:16

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More