Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

Variety and Tech
2023-08-30 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

The rumors were right as usual. Apple’s next iPhone event is scheduled for September 12. The firm just sent out invites for the event, once again scheduled for its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. The invite features a Thanos snap-like graphic (spoilers), accompanied by the word “Wonderlust” [sic].

The iPhone 15 will almost certainly be the centerpiece for the big show. Given the big deal it made for the iPhone X, it seems like the new version of the handset could bring a big upgrade to the line. Given how the overall market has been trending, a much needed injection of excitement could go a long way. Likely not a foldable-level of excitement, but excitement, nonetheless.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/29/apple-will-announce-the-iphone-15-on-september-12/
 

Variety and Tech

Apple

iPhone

Apple Park

Phone

Technology

LBCI Next
Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-27

London police on high alert after 'unauthorized access' to information technology system

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Apple Music adds a new algorithmic station to let users discover new music

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:26

European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase

LBCI
World News
09:12

Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-28

Japan postpones launch of its Moon Sniper mission for the third time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:05

France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:47

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More