Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
The rumors were right as usual. Apple’s next iPhone event is scheduled for September 12. The firm just sent out invites for the event, once again scheduled for its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. The invite features a Thanos snap-like graphic (spoilers), accompanied by the word “Wonderlust” [sic].
The iPhone 15 will almost certainly be the centerpiece for the big show. Given the big deal it made for the iPhone X, it seems like the new version of the handset could bring a big upgrade to the line. Given how the overall market has been trending, a much needed injection of excitement could go a long way. Likely not a foldable-level of excitement, but excitement, nonetheless.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/29/apple-will-announce-the-iphone-15-on-september-12/
