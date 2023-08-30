European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase

European car sales recorded an increase in July, marking the twelfth consecutive month of growth. Diesel cars reclaimed the third position in the market share from electric vehicles, according to sector figures released on Wednesday.



New car registrations reached 851,156 units last month, a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.



The European car market began to steadily recover in August of last year after being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.



Automobile manufacturing companies are anticipating the European Union's deadline to ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2035.



Battery-operated electric car registrations increased by 60.6 percent to reach 115,971 units, but they lagged behind diesel cars in terms of market share.



Fully electric car sales constituted 14.1 percent of the market in June, surpassing diesel cars for the first time.



However, the market share of electric cars decreased to 13.6 percent in July, while diesel accounted for 14.1 percent.



Gasoline-powered cars claimed the largest market share at 35.8 percent, followed by hybrid cars at 25.6 percent.



