X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes
Variety and Tech
2023-08-31 | 05:29
0
min
X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is now rolling out a feature for paid users to let them hide their likes. This comes after rival social networks Threads and Bluesky rolled out the ability for users to see their own likes in the past few weeks.
Paid users on X now have a setting under profile customization that lets them hide the likes tab.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/31/x-formerly-twitter-is-now-letting-paid-users-hide-their-likes/
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
X
Users
Likes
Threads
Bluesky
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
