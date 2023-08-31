X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes

2023-08-31 | 05:29
X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes
X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is now rolling out a feature for paid users to let them hide their likes. This comes after rival social networks Threads and Bluesky rolled out the ability for users to see their own likes in the past few weeks.

Paid users on X now have a setting under profile customization that lets them hide the likes tab.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/31/x-formerly-twitter-is-now-letting-paid-users-hide-their-likes/
 

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

X

Users

Likes

Threads

Bluesky

