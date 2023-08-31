Google’s AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan

2023-08-31 | 05:36
Google’s AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan
Google’s AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan

Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the US, the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google’s Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews.

First announced at this year’s Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot. The company in recent months has updated the experience with support for videos and images, local info and travel recommendations, as well as new tools to provide summaries, definitions, and more help with coding-related queries.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/30/googles-ai-powered-search-expands-outside-u-s-to-india-and-japan/
 

Variety and Tech

Google

AI

Search

US

India

Japan

SGE

