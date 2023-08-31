Greek PM anticipates forest fires to engulf over 150,000 hectares this summer

2023-08-31 | 05:59
Greek PM anticipates forest fires to engulf over 150,000 hectares this summer
Greek PM anticipates forest fires to engulf over 150,000 hectares this summer

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Thursday that he expects the forest fires plaguing his country this summer to cover an area of at least 150,000 hectares, including the major blaze that has been raging in the north for the past two weeks. 

The Prime Minister noted that the affected area "will exceed 1,500,000 cubic meters (150,000 hectares), including the fire in the Dadia forest," referring to the forest fire characterized by the European Union as the largest ever recorded within the bloc. 

AFP 

  

Variety and Tech

Greece

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Forest

Fire

Blaze

Nature

