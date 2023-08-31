Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels up to 10 minutes long

2023-08-31
Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels up to 10 minutes long
Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels up to 10 minutes long

Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels that are up to 10 minutes in length, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. The social media giant says it is not testing the capability externally. The feature was first uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of the internal prototype on X.

By increasing the time limit on Reels from three minutes to 10, Instagram would be aligning its short-form video product with TikTok, which expanded its maximum video length to 10 minutes back in February 2022. The change would also put Reels in competition with YouTube.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/30/instagram-is-internally-testing-the-ability-to-create-reels-up-to-10-minutes-long/
 

